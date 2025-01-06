Forest office attack: Congress alleges high-level conspiracy behind P V Anvar's arrest

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 6 (PTI) The opposition Congress slammed the Left government in Kerala over the arrest of independent legislator P V Anvar in connection with the attack on a forest office, alleging a high-level conspiracy was behind the police action.

The grand old party demanded clarity on the political circumstances that warranted the arrest, which was carried out by a large police contingent near the MLA's house late Sunday evening.

Terming the action as "political retaliation" against the Nilambur legislator, with whom the ruling CPI (M) had severed ties recently, the Congress also said treating protesters like criminals is "unacceptable".

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, in a statement, on Monday accused the Pinarayi Vijayan government of protecting those who vandalised the state assembly and cracking down on those who protesting a serious issue.

"P V Anvar's arrest is part of CPI (M)'s retaliatory politics. There is a high level conspiracy behind it," he alleged.

By arresting Anvar, the government is sending a message that this fate would befall anyone who opposes Vijayan and his coterie, the LoP said.

Satheesan also justified the protest staged by Anvar and the followers of his social collective Democratic Movement of Kerala (DMK) over the tragic death of a tribal man in a wild elephant attack in his constituency on Saturday evening.

He also warned the government of more protests if no action was taken to prevent recurring man-animal conflicts in the state and to withdraw the amendments to the Forest Rights Act.

KPCC Chief K Sudhakaran also strongly condemned the arrest of Anva, saying he is a political activist and not a wanted criminal.

The police showed unnecessary hastiness in arresting the legislator on Sunday night and the high-level political conspiracy behind it was well-evident, the veteran leader alleged.

MLA Anvar was arrested on Sunday for allegedly vandalising the District Forest Office (DFO) in Nilambur following a protest over the death of the tribal man.

On Sunday morning, the DMK workers staged a protest in front of the forest office alleging negligence by wildlife personnel in addressing man-animal conflicts in the area.

Nearly 10 of them trespassed into the North DFO office and vandalised the office room, police said.

Anvar and 10 others were booked over the incident under various sections of the BNS and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act Later that night, a police team reached the MLA's house in Othayi in the northern district, took him into custody and recorded his arrest in the night.

The MLA accused CM Pinarayi Vijayan of "orchestrating" the action, saying, "CM's wish has been fulfilled, and there seems to be no rule of law." He was subsequently remanded to judicial custody and lodged in Thavanur Jail in Malappuram district. Anvar has also moved a bail petition before the court, seeking his release.

Anvar, who represents Nilambur constituency in the state Assembly, recently left the CPI Marxist-led ruling LDF after raising corruption allegations against the Left party, Vijayan and some of his close confidants. PTI LGK ROH