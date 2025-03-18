Forest officer, guard held for taking bribe in Udaipur: ACB

Jaipur, Mar 18 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday arrested a regional forest officer and a forest guard while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 4.61 lakh in Rajasthan's Udaipur, an official said.

Regional Forest Officer Dhirendra Singh and Forest Guard Abdul Rauf were caught at the office of the Regional Forest Officer, Udaipur (West), the official said.

ACB Director General Ravi Prakash Mehrada said the bureau had received a complaint that the accused were demanding a bribe to clear work bills.

According to the complaint, Singh allegedly sought 10.60 percent of the bill amount as commission for Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Mukesh Saini and Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) Seduram Yadav, while keeping 12.40 percent as commission for himself, the ranger, and other subordinate staff.

The ACB team laid a trap and caught Singh and Rauf red-handed while accepting the bribe, Mehrada said, adding that further investigation is underway.