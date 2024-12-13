Forest officer hangs self in MP's Indore

Indore, Dec 13 (PTI) An Indian Forest Service (IFoS) officer allegedly committed suicide in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Friday, a police official said.

Divisional Forest Officer Mahendra Singh Solanki was found hanging in his official bungalow in Navratan Bagh and his body had to be taken out after a window of the room was broken, Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Amit Singh told reporters.

"Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide. No suicide note was found at the spot. He had not attended a meeting during the day citing illness. We received information about his death at 5pm. He had not spoken to anyone over phone since 1pm," Singh said.

"His wife is a retired teacher and his elderly parents were living with him in the government bungalow. His kin's statements will be recorded and their mobile phones will be examined to ascertain why he took this extreme step. Those who spoke to him recently will be questioned," the additional CP informed.

Solanki's colleague said he was a jovial person and his death had come as a shock. PTI HWP MAS BNM