Forest official assures action after locals claim hundreds of trees axed in Bilaspur

Bilaspur (HP), June 6 (PTI) A large number of the deciduous "Khair" trees were felled in Chhadol, Kacholi and Kallar forest areas in Himachal's Bilaspur district in the garb of axing only the dry ones, sources have said.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forest Sameer Rastogi on Friday said the matter of cutting Khair trees illegally in three forest beats of Swarghat Range came to his notice and an investigation would follow with the guilty being brought to book.

He said that it was still unknown the number of tree that were illegally felled in the Bilaspur district.

Environmental lovers shot off a complaint to the Prime Minister's office, state vigilance and principal forest officer over the tree feeling under the Swarghat Range in the district.

Through the letter, the locals demanded investigation and action against the culprits.

There is a tremendous demand for Khair wood in the market and the price of a big tree goes up to a lakh.

In Himachal Pradesh, however, felling of the variety is permitted only on state government orders.

According to the rules, felling Khair trees from the forest bush category land (private or government) is completely prohibited.

Reports, however, indicated that between January and April, the forest mafia cut down hundreds of such trees under the guise of dry trees.

It is alleged that the mafia cut down thousands of green trees from the government forest after taking permission to cut dry trees from private land.

Interestingly, the roots of the trees were also allegedly uprooted by digging three feet into the ground.

Notably, the forest department had given permission for only five trucks, but up to 150 vehicles were engaged in carrying wood from the forest, locals alleged.

All three beats fall in the Ratnapur Forest Section.

After the felling took place, it was alleged, the trees was rolled down to the ravine and loaded on vehicles and sent to other states. PTI BPL AMK AMK