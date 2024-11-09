Forest official punished as eco huts obstruct progress of Tungnath's palanquin

Rudraprayag, Nov 9 (PTI) Punitive action was taken against a forest officer after eco huts built by the department delayed the passage of the palanquin of Lord Tungnath to his winter abode after the closure of the Himalayan temple for several hours recently.

Located at a height of around 12,000 feet, Tungnath is one of the most revered Shiva temples in the Himalayas. After its closure for the winters, the idol of the deity is taken in a palanquin about 20 km down to Makku village where he is worshipped during the period.

Due to the hurdle of eco huts on the way, the passage of the palanquin was delayed by five hours on November 5.

Deputy Forest Officer Kunwar Lal has been attached to the office of the DFO as a punishment for what happened on that day, Deputy Forest Conservator Kalyani said.

A preliminary report of this incident, which happened on November 5 has been sent to the government and action has been taken against the responsible officer, she said, adding the traditional route leading to the winter abode of the deity will be protected.

A tent colony and eco park have been built by the forest department on the traditional route of the Lord's festival palanquin, Tungnath temple's Mathapati Ramprasad Maithani told PTI.

When the palanquin reached there on November 5, the road was closed due to tents, he said.

On receiving information of the palanquin's passage being delayed, the SDM and the Forest Department officials reached there and after waiting for about five hours, the eco-friendly huts which were obstructing the road were demolished and the palanquin was given way, Maithani said.

Campaigning for the forthcoming Kedarnath Assembly bypoll on November 20 in Rudraprayag district is in full swing these days and it is believed the action has been taken against the local official to prevent the matter from escalating.

Mathpati Maithani said there was a place to pass by the side of the eco huts but there was dirt there and hence the Utsav palanquin had to be stopped.

Describing the construction on the traditional footpath as not making alternative arrangements as 'unfortunate', social worker of the area Anusuya Prasad Malasi said the construction could not have happened in a day and the local public representatives and officials must have also seen the construction.

"Then how did eco huts come up on the way and the traditional procession of the Lord had to stop for five hours. An alternative path was also not made. This is very unfortunate," Malasi said. PTI Cor ALM AS AS