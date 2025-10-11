Forest personnel posted in Uttarakhand's remote areas to receive housing allowance: Dhami

Dehradun, Oct 11 (PTI) The Uttarakhand government on Saturday decided to provide a housing allowance to forest personnel posted in remote areas.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that forest personnel work day and night in difficult conditions to protect the state's precious forest assets and wildlife. He said that while posted in remote and inaccessible areas, they have to stay away from their families, and in such a situation, arranging separate housing for their families is a major challenge.

"Recognising this difficulty, the government has decided to provide a housing allowance to forest personnel posted in remote areas, where basic facilities like health and education are not available," Dhami said.

The chief minister said that such remote areas will be identified with the consent of the Finance Department, and this facility will be implemented there. PTI DPT MNK MNK