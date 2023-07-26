Forest Research Institute to come up in Yamunanagar

Chandigarh, Jul 26 (PTI) Haryana Forest and Environment Minister Kanwar Pal on Wednesday said that a Forest Research Institute would come up in Yamunanagar.

Decks have been cleared for the setting up of the institute, he said.

During a meeting here, the minister was apprised by the officials that land from the Development and Panchayats Department would soon be transferred to the Forest Department for this purpose.

According to an official statement, the minister said that the setting up of Forest Research Institute would give further impetus to plywood industries in the State, particularly in Yamunanagar.

He said that Yamunanagar-Jagadhri twin towns are a hub of plywood and related industries from where products are supplied worldwide.

Meanwhile, the minister said that 187 acres of land of Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) in Badopal, Fatehabad, would soon be transferred to the Forest Department for the purpose of conservation of blackbucks in Haryana.

Badopal Black Buck habitat would be the first owned habitat by the state Government, he said.

He said that Badopal village of Fatehabad is a natural habitat of blackbucks.

He also appreciated the local Bishnoi community for conserving blackbuck deer, which is the state animal of Haryana.

During the meeting, Kanwar Pal also reviewed the progress of tree plantation in Haryana.

He said that besides planting saplings, it is also necessary to nurture and conserve the plants.

The Minister directed the officers to review and enhance the amount of fine to be imposed on illegal razing of trees under the purview of the Forest Department.

He said that it is high time to review the fine amount which is still continuing as per The Punjab Land Preservation Act. PTI SUN MR