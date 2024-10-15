Forest Retreat Festival kicks off at Gandhisagar in Madhya Pradesh

Kota (Raj)/Gandhisagar (MP) Oct 15 (PTI) The third edition of the Gandhisagar Forest Retreat and Festival kicked off at Gandhisagar in the Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday, offering a blend of nature, adventure, andculture.

Mandsaur District Collector Aditi Garg was the chief guest at the event's inauguration.

Sheo Shekhar Shukla, Principal Secretary of Tourism and the Managing Director of the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, in a press release, said, "The Gandhisagar Forest Retreat and Festival is a unique blend of Madhya Pradesh's cultural and natural heritage. The objective of this festival is to invite tourists to experience the heritage and scenic atmosphere of this region.

"Through this festival, we aim to offer unforgettable experiences and create new opportunities for prosperity for the residents,"