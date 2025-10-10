Forest team attempts rescue of leopard trapped in well at Kollam

Kollam (Kerala), Oct 10 (PTI) The Forest Department has launched an operation to rescue a leopard that fell into a well at a house in Karavur near Pathanapuram here on Friday, officials said.

In the morning, residents found the adult leopard trapped in the well at the house of Shiby in Karavur. The family immediately alerted the Forest officials, who rushed to the spot.

According to officials, the house is located close to forest boundaries where wild animals frequently stray. The leopard, however, is stuck in a deep well, making the rescue operation particularly challenging.

They said using a tranquilliser dart would be risky under the circumstances, as the animal is confined inside the well.

Alternative rescue methods are now being planned, forest officials said.

Forest Rapid Response Team (RRT) has also reached the place to rescue the animal, officials said. PTI TBA TBA SA