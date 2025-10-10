Forest team rescues leopard trapped in well in Kerala

Kollam (Kerala), Oct 10 (PTI) The Forest Department on Friday rescued a leopard that fell into a well at a house near Pathanapuram here on Friday, officials said.

In the morning, residents found the adult leopard trapped in the well at the house of Shiby in Karavur. The family immediately alerted the Forest officials, who rushed to the spot.

According to officials, the house is located close to forest boundaries where wild animals frequently stray.

The leopard, however, was stuck in a deep well, making the rescue operation particularly challenging.

They said using a tranquiliser dart was also risky under the circumstances, as the animal was confined inside the well.

Later, they decided to trap the leopard in nets and lift it out of the well.

After a four-hour-long attempt, the wild cat was finally trapped using the nets and brought out of the well, a forest official said.

The leopard was later transferred to a forest station, where its medical condition would be assessed.

Forest officials said that after assessing the animal's condition, it will be released into the forest. PTI TBA TBA SA