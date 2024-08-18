Forest teams expand search for tiger that strayed out of Sariska National Park

Jaipur, Aug 18 (PTI) Forest teams have expanded their search to track a tiger that strayed into the jungles of Rewari in Haryana from Rajasthan's Sariska National Park after attacking four people in Khairthal-Tijara district.

Five-seven forest teams are camping in Jhabua forest in Rewari after pugmarks of the tiger -- ST 2303 -- were found in the area, Sarkiska Range Forest Officer Sitaram Meena said on Sunday.

"The forest is dense so it is difficult to tranquillize and trap the big cat. We have alerted the villagers and the administration about the movement of the tiger. Efforts are being made to trap it," he said.

The tiger attacked four people in Darbarpur village in Khairthal-Tijara on Thursday. One person was severely injured in the attack.