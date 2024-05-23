Forest, tourism depts object to `Lantern Festival' near turtle nesting site in coastal Goa

Panaji, May 23 (PTI) The state forest, as well as tourism departments have opposed a music-and-dance festival slated to be held near a turtle nesting site at Morjim Beach in North Goa district on May 25.

Advertisment

The Lantern Festival, also known as Glow Fest, is scheduled to be held on Saturday at Morjim beach which has been notified as a turtle nesting site.

The festival organised by private entities, where people can participate in a lantern lighting ceremony, features live music, dance performances and other activities.

State Tourism Director Suneel Anchipaka, in a statement released here on Thursday, said his department had not received any application from the organisers seeking permissions.

Advertisment

"Necessary action has been initiated in this regard. We have been focussing on promoting regenerative tourism and we shall not allow any event which threatens the ecology or the environment," Anchipaka said.

Earlier during the day, Deputy Conservator of Forest Prem Kumar, in a letter to the secretary of the state environment department, pointed out that the forest department runs a turtle hatchery nearby. "The entire stretch of the Morjim beach is a nesting site of Olive Ridley turtles," he said.

The festival near the site will be a violation of the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority rules, and letters were already issued by the Range Forest officer, Marine range, Wildlife and Eco-tourism (North), Goa to the Member Secretary, Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority and Police Inspector, Morjim, Kumar wrote.

"Necessary intervention from your office is solicited under applicable rules and regulations to maintain the sanctity of the turtle hatchery and the nesting sites," it added. PTI RPS NP KRK