Forest watcher injured in wild elephant attack at Athirapilly

Thrissur (Kerala) Sep 7 (PTI) A forest watcher was injured in a wild elephant attack at Pillappara near Athirapilly in this central Kerala district on the previous day, forest officials said on Sunday.

The injured has been identified as Subhash (45), a native of Pillappara who worked as a forest watcher in Athirapilly.

According to forest officials, the incident occurred around 7.45 pm. After they received information that a wild elephant had strayed onto the road at Pillappara, Subhash, along with forester Divakaran, went to the area to drive away the elephant.

While they were returning, the elephant suddenly charged from behind.

On seeing the animal, both men tried to flee. In the melee, Subhash slipped and fell into the roadside thicket.

The elephant trampled him, causing a fracture in his leg, and injured him with its trunk, a forest official said.

Later, other forest officials arrived at the scene and drove the elephant away before rescuing Subash.

The injured man was first admitted to a private hospital in Chalakudy and later shifted to Thrissur for specialist treatment.

Subhash suffered multiple fractures, and he is admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), forest officials added. PTI TBA ADB