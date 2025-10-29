Forest watcher suffers injuries while chasing away wild jumbo in Kerala

Thrissur (Kerala), Oct 29 (PTI) A forest watcher suffered injuries when he tried to chase away a strayed wild jumbo from an inhabited area in this central Kerala district, wildlife department sources said on Wednesday.

The incident happened on Tuesday night in Kuthiran that falls under Peechi forest division. The injured watcher was admitted to a hospital, they said. The forest watcher arrived at the area after local people complained about the straying of the wild elephant.

During the mission to drive the jumbo back to the forest, the watcher fell down and suffered a fracture in his legs. they added. Local residents complained that wild jumbos are frequenting in the area. PTI LGK ADB