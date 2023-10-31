Foresters frantically search for elusive leopard in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Oct 31 (PTI) The forest department on Tuesday deployed cages and drones as foresters frantically searched for a leopard that strayed from the wild and was seen near Electronic City in Bengaluru south.

Three days ago, the big cat was seen entering an apartment in Kudlu on the city's outskirts. Since then, the residents in the area have been living in fear.

The forest officials brought a few experts from Mysuru to catch the leopard and put up cages to trap it.

Literally groping in the dark, the forest officials are looking for pugmarks and excreta of the leopard to trace it.

A forest official was hopeful of catching the the elusive big cat very soon.

The area where the leopard was spotted is not very far from Bannerghatta National Park from where it is believed to have come to the city.