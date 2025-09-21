'Forever Friends': Children's book celebrates Hindu gods' animal companions

New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) From lord Shiva's beloved 'Nandi' to goddess Durga's fierce 'Simha', a new children's book presents a collection of timeless tales about the sacred 'vahanas' -- the animal companions that Hindu gods and goddesses depend on.

"Forever Friends!: The Gods and Their Vahanas", written by Chitwan Mittal and illustrated by Kalyani Gananpathy, retells stories from the perspective of the vahanas themselves, offering a fun and modern take on the important roles these beloved companions play. It is published by AdiDev Press.

"I've always felt strongly about creating books that will introduce stories about Hindu gods in a fun, child- friendly way. I chose to retell the stories of the different vahanas and how they came to be friends and companions of the gods because they are about friendship, loyalty and adventures, all things that young readers enjoy reading about," said Mittal, who is also the founder and editorial Director of AdiDev Press.

Other vahanas, whose tales are shared in the book, include lord Kamadev's parrot, 'Suka'; lord Vishnu’s eagle, 'Garuda'; lord Indra’s elephant, 'Airavata; lord Ganesha’s mouse, 'Mooshak'; and goddess Saraswati’s swan, 'Hamsa'.

Each story is accompanied by multiple vibrant gouache and watercolor illustrations that vividly bring the characters to life for readers.

"As a painter, I enjoy experiments, painting a new genre was a wonderful experience; every inch of every page was intimidating and enthralling at the same time. I haven’t grown up with mythology and it is something that intrigues me as an adult. I love animals, 'Forever Friends' was a beautiful introduction to stories about how the gods and goddesses found their vahanas’" said Ganapathy, illustrator and picture book maker.

The book, priced at Rs 599, is available for purchase across online and offline stores.