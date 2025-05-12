Forgery case registered against NCP leader Deepak Mankar

Pune, May 12 (PTI) Police on Monday registered a case against NCP Pune city chief Deepak Mankar and two others for allegedly forging documents to conceal financial transactions.

The other two named in the First Information Report are Raunak Jain and Shantanu Kukde.

Kukde, a former functionary of the Nationalist Congress Party, is already in judicial custody in another case where he is accused of raping two women, including a minor, under the pretext of offering financial help through his NGO, the Red House Foundation.

"During the probe, it was found that there were multiple financial transactions involving the accounts of Kukde, Jain, and others, which appeared dubious," said a police officer.

A sum of Rs 1.18 crore was transferred from the Red House Foundation's account to Mankar's account between September and October 2024, he said.

"When Mankar was called for inquiry, he claimed the amount was a part payment for a land deal between him and Jain. According to him, a five-acre plot was to be sold to Jain for Rs 5.51 crore, and Rs 1.18 crore was paid towards this deal," the officer said.

Mankar also produced a document on a stamp paper to support his claim of land transaction with Jain, he added.

"However, during scrutiny, it was found that the document was forged," the official added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1) Sandip Singh Gill said a case was registered against Mankar, Kukde and Jain under BNS sections related to forgery.

"We are probing the case further," he added.