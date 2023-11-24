'Forgive me': Mansoor Ali Khan tells Trisha Krishnan

Chennai: Actor Mansoor Ali Khan on Friday apologised to actress Trisha Krishnan for his sexist comments against her.

Against the background of him appearing before police for inquiry after an FIR was filed against him, Khan said he expressed regret to the police officer when he was told that Krishnan had been anguished over his comment.

The well-known Tamil actor, who has essayed villain roles in a multitude of films, said: "Forgive me Trisha, my colleague in the film industry." Khan, had said days ago that he would not apologise. Also, he had said that his remark had been misconstrued.

In a statement here, he said he prayed to the Almighty to give him an opportunity to 'bless' Krishnan at the time of her wedding. He also praised women and their role in the society.

On November 19, 2023, actors' association, (The South Indian Artistes' Association-SIAA, also known as Nadigar Sangam), strongly condemned actor Mansoor Ali Khan for his comments against Krishnan and demanded that he make a public apology.

The SIAA had said Khan's comment 'in the name of comedy,' was objectionable and disrespectful against Trisha. Also, the reference he had made to two other actresses, Khushbu and Roja, was also objectionable and similar in nature, the actors' body had said.