'Forgive me', Mansoor Ali Khan tells Trisha, she says 'forgiven'

Chennai, Nov 24 (PTI) After actor Mansoor Ali Khan apologised to actress Trisha Krishnan on Friday for his sexist comment, she accepted the apology.

With this, the controversy appeared to have come to an end though a police complaint against him on the matter remained.

Against the background of Khan appearing before police for inquiry after an FIR was filed against him, the actor said he expressed regret to the police officer when he was told that Krishnan had been anguished over his comment.

The well-known Tamil actor, who has essayed villain roles in a multitude of films, said: "Forgive me Trisha, my colleague in the film industry." In her response, Trisha Krishnan said on X: "To err is human, to forgive is divine." She, however, did not make any direct reference to Khan's apology.

Khan had said days ago that he would not apologise. Also, he had said that his remark had been misconstrued.

In a statement here, he said he prayed to the Almighty to give him an opportunity to 'bless' Krishnan at the time of her wedding. He also praised women and their role in the society.

On November 19, 2023, actors' association, (The South Indian Artistes' Association-SIAA, also known as Nadigar Sangam), strongly condemned actor Mansoor Ali Khan for his comments against Krishnan and demanded that he make a public apology.

The SIAA had said Khan's comment 'in the name of comedy,' was objectionable and disrespectful against Trisha. Also, the reference he had made to two other actresses, Khushbu and Roja, was also objectionable and similar in nature, the actors' body had said.

Following a complaint from the National Commission for Women, the Thousand Light All Women Police here had registered an FIR against Khan. PTI VGN VGN SS