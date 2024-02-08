Form booth committees, build party's base, says Jayant Patil of Sharad Pawar faction

Pune, Feb 8 (PTI) Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Jayant Patil on Thursday asked party workers to form booth committees at the grassroot level ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

The NCP split in July last year and the Election Commission on Tuesday recognised the faction headed by Ajit Pawar, who is deputy chief minister in the Eknath Shinde government, as the real NCP. It had asked the faction led by Sharad Pawar to choose a new name.

Addressing a 'Vijay Nischay' meet of party workers in Hadapsar here, Patil said, "Two days ago we lost our party name and symbol. Yesterday, we got a new name, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) for the Rajya Sabha polls." "People are with Sharad Pawar. The sympathy factor (over losing party name and symbol), the respect everyone has for Pawar saheb and your votes and efforts will guarantee victory in this constituency (Hadapsar)," he said.

Booth committees, with 10 to 15 members each, need to be formed at the grassroot level to strengthen the party's base, he said.

"Reach out to voters and raise issues like inflation, unemployment, rise in fuel prices," Patil said at the meeting.

He also announced that Amol Kolhe will be fielded from Shirur Lok Sabha seat again. PTI SPK BNM BNM