Form special force to identify, deport Bangladeshi infiltrators from J'khand: Champai Soren to govt

Ranchi, May 18 (PTI) Senior BJP leader and former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren on Sunday urged the Hemant Soren-led government to form a special task force to identify and deport Bangladeshi infiltrators from the state.

He claimed that Jharkhand's demography is rapidly changing due to Bangladeshi infiltration, which poses a threat to the existence of tribal communities.

"I thank the central government for taking a decisive step in the fight against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in the country. Now, I urge the state government to form a task force to identify and deport Bangladeshi infiltrators from Jharkhand," Champai Soren said while addressing the media.

He claimed that the demography of the state, particularly in the tribal-majority Santhal Pargana and Kolhan regions, is "changing due to infiltrators".

"I have consistently raised my voice against this issue and religious conversion, but the ruling alliance led by JMM remains silent on these serious matters. The infiltrators are depriving tribals and Moolvasis (original inhabitants) of their rights," he said.

The BJP leader also alleged that women in the state are "no longer safe", accusing the state government of "supporting wrongdoers".

Citing an incident in Bokaro, he alleged that the government have been supporting rapists.

On May 8, a 25-year-old man, identified as Abdul, was allegedly beaten up by locals after attempting to rape a tribal girl in the Pek Narayanpur police station area in Bokaro.

The man later succumbed to his injuries during treatment in a hospital, the police said.

Champai Soren criticised the government, stating, "A minister visited the deceased's family and assured them of full support, including compensation. Will such actions not encourage rapists?" The BJP leader also demanded that tribal individuals who have converted to other religions be excluded from reservation benefits, meant exclusively for Scheduled Tribes. PTI SAN BDC