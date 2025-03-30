Formation of BJP govt is beginning of Ram Rajya in Delhi: CM Gupta

New Delhi, Mar 30 (PTI) Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday said the formation of BJP government after 27 years is the beginning of Ram Rajya in Delhi.

Taking part in a procession in Pitampura here, Gupta greeted people on the beginning of the new Hindu Year and the start of Navratri.

"The formation of BJP government is the beginning of Ram Rajya in Delhi," she said.

The chief minister said she wished for Delhi to shine like the sun and the lives of people to be filled with happiness and prosperity.

The BJP returned to power in Delhi for the first time after 1998 following its victory in the assembly polls in February this year.

The saffron party won 48 seats in the 70-member Delhi Assembly, ending the decade-long rule of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which managed to win 22 seats.

Earlier this morning, the chief minister offered prayers at Katyayani Devi Temple in Chhatarpur, praying for blessings of the goddess to bring peace and harmony in Delhi and smooth progress in development of the city.

She extended greetings to all Indians and the residents of Delhi on the Hindu New Year (which marks the start of Vikram Samvat 2082).

Gupta said the Hindu New Year is not merely the beginning of another year but a celebration of Sanatan culture, rich traditions and national identity.

This festival strengthens our connection to our heritage and inspires a promising future, she added.

The chief minister further said "more than just a change of date, this festival represents India's cultural heritage, faith and nationalism".

"It offers an opportunity for introspection on how far we have progressed in our commitment to re-establishing India as a 'vishwaguru' (world leader)," she added.

Gupta asserted the Hindu society is once again embracing its glorious culture and the world is acknowledging the greatness of Sanatan Dharma while yoga and ayurveda have gained global recognition and acceptance.

She reiterated the BJP government's "unwavering commitment" to preserving culture, contributing to societal development and fulfilling the vision of making India a "vishwaguru". PTI VIT AS AS