Formation of panel to explore 'one nation, one election' totally undemocratic: CPI(M)

Kolkata: The CPI(M) on Friday termed as "totally undemocratic" the formation of a committee headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind to explore the feasibility of 'one nation, one election'.

CPI(M) central committee member Sujan Chakraborty said the concept of unity in diversity is getting "compromised" by such a move.

"The formation of such a committee is not democratic at all," he said.

Claiming that the BJP is possibly "getting afraid" of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) of several opposition parties, including the Congress and the Left, he said that the saffron brigade was "trying to divert people's attention from it.

"All these go against the basic democratic fabric of our nation," the CPI(M) leader told PTI.

The government has constituted the committee to explore the possibility of "one nation, one election", sources said on Friday.

The move comes a day after the government called a special session of Parliament between September 18 and 22, the agenda for which is under wraps.

Asked whether the decision to set up the panel on 'one nation, one election' throws up the possibility of advancing Lok Sabha polls in the country, Chakraborty said that there is "no reason for preponing the general elections since five states are to go to assembly polls later this year".