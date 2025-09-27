Formation of Persons with Disability Welfare Dept inspired by Dighe: Shinde

Thane, Sep 27 (PTI) Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday said the formation of the Persons with Disabilities Welfare Department, the first such state-level ministry in the country, was inspired by late Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe.

Speaking at a program here to distribute assistive materials to senior citizens and disabled people, Shinde said Dighe, his political mentor, always provided a helping hand to the differently-abled persons.

"Anand Dighe always told us that we should stand by the disabled. That is why, when I was chief minister, I created the Persons with Disabilities Welfare Ministry," he said.

The department was created in 2022.

The event was organized by the Swayam Rehabilitation Center and Thane District Divyang Rehabilitation Center. PTI COR KRK