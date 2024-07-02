Former accused in Dabholkar murder case, defence lawyers feted in Goa

Panaji, Jul 2 (PTI) A former accused in the rationalist Dr Narendra Dabholkar murder case and defence lawyers were felicitated during an event organised by the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS), a right-wing organisation, in Goa.

The felicitation event was held in Ponda town of South Goa on June 30, the last day of the 'Vaishvik Hindu Rashtra Mahotsav' convention that began on June 24. It was attended by national and international delegates, its organisers said.

The lawyers, who represented the accused in the Dabholkar murder case, and Vikram Bhave, a Sanatan Sanstha seeker, who was acquitted in the case two months back, were felicitated during the programme, they said.

"On the last day of the convention, Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh Lodh chaired the felicitation ceremony of the devout Hindus acquitted in the Dabholkar murder case as well as devout Hindu advocates who fiercely represented them in the courts," spokesperson of the HJS said.

Bhave, was one of the accused who was chargesheeted in the Dabholkar murder case. However, he was later acquitted by the court. Along with him, advocates Prakash Salsingkar, Ghanshyam Upadhyaya, Mrunal Wyavahare Sakhare and Smita Desai were felicitated during the event.

"These lawyers, who selflessly, wholeheartedly and without charging a single penny, represented the Hindu side in the court, were felicitated. MLA Singh offered them a shawl, a coconut, and a photo of Lord Krishna," the spokesperson said.

Over 1,000 delegates representing various organisations from countries such as USA, Singapore, Ghana, Indonesia, Nepal, and from 26 states in India participated in the seven-day convention.

Dabholkar (67), an anti-superstition crusader, was shot dead while on a morning walk on a bridge near the Omkareshwar temple in Pune on August 20, 2013. In May this year, a special court convicted and sentenced two accused in the case to life imprisonment, and acquitted three, including Bhave, in the Dabholkar murder case. PTI RPS NP