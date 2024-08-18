Former Acting Chief Justice of Kerala HC dead

Kochi, Aug 18 (PTI) Former Acting Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court Justice V P Mohan Kumar died on Sunday due to age-related ailments, family sources said.

He was 84.

Kumar retired as an Acting Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court in 2002 and subsequently was appointed as the member of the State Human Rights Commission.

He had served as a judge in the Karnataka High Court from 1994 to 2001.

Kumar is survived by his wife Omana Mohankumar, daughter Dr Sangeetha Kodoth, and son advocate Jayesh Mohankumar.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the demise of the former acting Chief Justice and said Kumar was noted for his judgements ensuring justice to common people.

"His major interventions include orders to reduce the weight of the schoolbags among others," Vijayan said.

The Chief Minister added that Kumar took steps to create awareness among the society on human rights.

Kumar had also functioned as the enquiry commission for the Kalluvathukkal hooch tragedy.

The funeral will be held at Kochi on Monday, family sources said. PTI RRT RRT SS