Former additional public prosecutor gets 6 months in jail for bribery

Thane, Feb 2 (PTI) A 64-year-old former additional public prosecutor was sentenced to six months in jail for bribery by a court in Thane.

The Special Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court, in its order of January 30, details of which were made available on Monday, convicted former APP Sandhya Bacchav under Prevention of Corruption Act.

In April 2013, Bacchav, while serving as APP in the Thane district court, sought a bribe of Rs 10000 from a woman facing trial in a case registered at Vashi police station. She had sought the bribe for arguing in the woman's favour.

After the woman approached the Anti Corruption Bureau, a trap was laid on the court premises and Bacchav was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe amount.

During the sentencing hearing, Bacchav's defence counsel Sanjana Mondlikar moved a plea for leniency stating the 64-year-old was suffering from cancer and other age-related ailments.

However, the prosecution led by APP Sanjay More argued for a deterrent punishment, noting the gravity of the offence.

Taking into account her age and gender, but balancing it against the nature of the crime, the court arrived at the sentence of six months' imprisonment.

The court also said the Rs 10000, comprising 10 notes of Rs 1000 denomination, used in the trap be sent to the RBI as these have been demonetised. PTI COR BNM