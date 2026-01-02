Former AIADMK legislator joins Vijay's TVK

Chennai, Jan 2 (PTI) Former AIADMK legislator and expelled leader O Panneerselvam's supporter J C D Prabhakar joined actor Vijay-led TVK here on Friday.

He joined the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party in the presence of its president.

“Although I don't hold any party position, I have joined the TVK with the hope that the people will receive good governance,” Prabhakar told reporters.

He attempted to bring unity among the AIADMK factions but couldn't succeed, Prabhakar said.

"Many will join the TVK in the coming days. Vijay has the support of the people of Tamil Nadu,” he added.

Earlier, former AIADMK minister K A Sengottaiyan joined the TVK and he was made the chief coordinator.

Prabhakar's son, Amalan, had already joined the TVK.