Former AIADMK minister begins campaign ahead of 2026 Assembly poll

Karur (Tamil Nadu), Jan 12 (PTI) Former state minister M R Vijayabhaskar on Monday launched his poll campaign in Karur constituency ahead of the 2026 Assembly election in the state.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami interviewed the party ticket aspirants on the third day in Chennai today as an effort to identify the potential candidates.

Vijayabhaskar, the party's district secretary from Karur, commenced the door campaign seeking votes in favour of the "Two Leaves" symbol of the AIADMK.

"Vijayabhaskar, who lost to DMK's V Senthil Balaji, is determined to win this time. So, he started his campaign early," a source in the party said.

During the 2021 Assembly poll, Balaji, a former state minister, had trounced Vijayabhaskar.

Vijayabhaskar had been the transport minister in the then Jayalalithaa Cabinet, and he had won from Karur constituency in the 2016 election.

Karur has been a political flashpoint in the past with the AIADMK targeting Balaji on corruption charges. In 2024, Balaji was dropped from the Cabinet following his resignation, eight months after his arrest in a money laundering case.

Karur has been in the news for the wrong reasons of the tragic stampede, which claimed 41 lives during a political rally addressed by actor-politician Vijay on September 27 last year. The incident at Velusamypuram on Karur town outskirts, where Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam had organised the rally, is being probed by the Supreme Court-monitored CBI. PTI JSP JSP KH