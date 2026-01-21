Former AIADMK Minister R Vaithilingam joins DMK

Chennai, Jan 21 (PTI) Former AIADMK Minister R Vaithilingam on Wednesday called on DMK President M K Stalin and formally got inducted into the ruling party.

A staunch supporter of the ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam, Vaithilingam, an MLA from the Orathanad constituency in Thanjavur district, met Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin, at his party's headquarters, Anna Arivalayam and joined the party.

Vaithilingam presented a shawl to Stalin in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, senior DMK leaders, including K N Nehru, TKS Elangovan, among others.

Earlier political circles were abuzz with talk of Vaithilingam joining DMK with his supporters.

He reportedly tendered his resignation as a legislator from Orathanad ahead of his decision to join the DMK.

As soon as he arrived at the party office, Vaithilingam was received by DMK leader Senthil Balaji along with DMK supporters.

In 2022, Vaithilingam was expelled from AIADMK along with former chief minister O Panneerselvam and others. PTI VIJ ADB