Former AIADMK Minister Velumani calls on Piyush Goyal in Chennai

Chennai, Jan 21 (PTI) Former AIADMK Minister and senior party leader S P Velumani made a courtesy call on Union Minister and BJP Tamil Nadu in-charge Piyush Goyal, here on Wednesday.

Velumani, who is also the AIADMK party's whip in the State Assembly, made a "courtesy visit and held discussion", Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran said.

"Velumani called on Union Minister for Commerce and Industry and Tamil Nadu election in-charge Piyush Goyal and myself for a courtesy visit and held discussion," Nagenthran wrote in a social media post on Wednesday and shared an image.

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan and Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan were also present on the occasion, he said.

Earlier in the day, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) founder TTV Dhinakaran along with his party supporters called on Goyal and formally got inducted into the National Democratic Alliance to contest together in the forthcoming Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu. PTI VIJ VIJ KH