Former AIMIM MLA Quadri no more

Hyderabad, Feb 3 (PTI) AIMIM General Secretary and former MLA Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri died here on Tuesday following protracted ill-health. He was 72.

Quadri, who has been suffering from kidney-related ailments, breathed his last at home Tuesday evening, AIMIM sources said.

Quadri began his political career as a Corporator in the Municipal Corporation of Hyderabad in 1986 from the Dabeerpura Ward.

He was elected as a Member of the Legislative Assembly from the Charminar Assembly Constituency in 2004, 2009, and 2014, and later from Yakutpura in 2018.

Quadri, known for his discipline and grassroots leadership, worked closely with three generations of the Owaisi family and played a crucial role in strengthening the AIMIM organization.

He is survived by his son and two daughters.

He will be laid to rest on Wednesday, the sources said. PTI SJR SJR SA