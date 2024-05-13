Former Air Force chief votes in Pune, finds wife’s name missing from list

Pune, May 13 (PTI) Former Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal Pradeep Vasant Naik on Monday expressed surprise over the name of his wife Madhubala having been deleted from the voters list.

ACM Naik, 75, along with his wife and son Vineet, 43, went to exercise their franchise at polling booth 26 at Sampling School Baner Road in Pune on Monday morning as soon as voting began.

“While I and my son were able to vote, my 72-year-old wife’s name was found deleted from the voters list. When we brought this to the attention of the official there, he said that there was nothing he could do to help,” ACM Naik told PTI.

“We are disappointed. Several such deletions were noticed in the list. It must be found out as to why such deletions are happening,” he said.

“We had the necessary slips given by the local corporator with us when we reached the polling centre. But it was of no use as my wife’s name was not there in the list,” the former IAF chief said.

After the death of its sitting Pune MP Girish Bapat, the BJP has fielded former mayor Murlidhar Mohol from Pune Lok Sabha constituency. The Congress has fielded Ravindra Dhangekar, who defeated the BJP in the Kasba assembly bypoll last year. PTI VT VT