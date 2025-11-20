Former AP CM Jagan appears before CBI court in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Nov 20 (PTI) Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday appeared before a special court for CBI cases here in connection with the quid pro quo investments cases filed against him.

The YSR Congress president has been facing trial wherein he was charge-sheeted in at least 11 cases as the prime accused in alleged quid pro quo deals.

The court had last week issued directions that Reddy has to attend the proceedings by November 21.

In view of Reddy's appearance, security was beefed up near the court premises.

The last time Reddy had appeared before the court in person was in January, 2020, when he was Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister.

The cases relate to investments made by various companies in his firms as quid pro quo for different favours bestowed on them during the tenure of his father late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy as Chief Minister (of undivided Andhra Pradesh) between 2004 and 2009.

Reddy is currently out on bail in the cases.

Earlier, a large number of YSR Congress party workers gathered at the airport in Begumpet here after Reddy landed from Vijayawada. PTI VVK SJR GDK VVK SA