Former AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy appears before CBI court in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Nov 20 (PTI) After nearly a gap of six years, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday appeared before a special court for CBI cases here in connection with the quid pro quo investments cases filed against him.

The YSR Congress president has been facing trial wherein he was charge-sheeted in 11 cases as the prime accused in alleged quid pro quo deals.

The court had earlier directed Reddy to appear before it in person on November 14 after his return from Europe tour. But, he had filed a petition seeking exemption from personal appearance and stated that he would appear through video conference.

However, CBI Public Prosecutor Inderjeet Santoshi while arguing the matter opposed it saying Reddy's appearance is mandatory as per the last order of the court and that he should comply with it.

Subsequently, the court then extended the directions for a week, and ordered that Reddy has to personally attend the proceedings by November 21.

In compliance with the court's order, Reddy on Thursday appeared before the court and marked his presence in the batch of cases. The hearing in the cases including the discharge petitions which are going on will continue on a daily basis.

In view of Reddy's appearance, security was beefed up near the court premises.

The last time Reddy had appeared before the court in person was in January, 2020, when he was CM.

The Telangana High Court had earlier granted exemption to Reddy from appearing personally in the CBI court in connection with the cases.

The cases relate to investments made by various companies in his firms as quid pro quo for different favours bestowed on them during the tenure of his father late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy as Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh between 2004 and 2009.

Reddy is currently out on bail in the cases.

Earlier, a large number of YSR Congress party workers gathered at the airport in Begumpet here after Reddy landed from Vijayawada. PTI VVK SJR GDK VVK SA