Former APSBCL MD arrested in Andhra's Rs 3,500-crore 'liquor scam'

Amaravati, Feb 21 (PTI) An SIT of the Andhra Pradesh police probing the alleged Rs 3,500 crore liquor scam during the erstwhile YSRCP regime arrested former APSBCL managing director D Vasudeva Reddy on Saturday, official said.

Vasudeva Reddy, the second accused was the arrested for alleged irregularities committed in the implementation of the excise policy during the YS Jagan Mohan Redd-led YSRCP government between 2019 and 2024.

Following his arrest, he was produced in a local court.

"Based on the gravity, complicity and severity of the nature of the offences, it is compulsive to apprehend and to effect the arrest," the remand report said.

According to police, Reddy, an IRTS officer, was allegedly involved in planning, execution and receiving pecuniary benefits out of the crime proceeds illegally.

Observing that complete details need to be unearthed from the 47-year-old Vasudeva Reddy, who had served as the managing director of Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation Ltd (APSBCL) during the previous YSRCP regime, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) asserted that the crime has multiple layers of fund transfers.

Among other allegations, it claimed that these transfers originated from APSBCL under Reddy's control to distilleries, liquor suppliers and then to hawala units and shell companies.

The SIT arrested Reddy under IPC sections relating to criminal breach of trust by a public servant and cheating, besides those under Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. PTI STH SA