Former Army chief Gen V P Malik pledges for organ donation

Chandigarh, Sep 9 (PTI) Former Army chief General V P Malik has pledged to donate his organs during an organ donation awareness camp organised at PGIMER here.

General Malik said, "I have always believed in serving my nation in every possible way. Pledging my organs is a way to continue this service even after my lifetime. It brings me immense satisfaction and peace to know that I can help save lives even after I am gone." "This significant event took place on the final day (Sep 8) of the nationwide public awareness campaign, "World Physiotherapy Month" 2024, during a massive blood donation camp under Mission "Jeevan Rekha," dedicated to the silver jubilee of Kargil Vijay Diwas," the statement by Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), said.

"In a remarkable gesture of solidarity and social responsibility, General V P Malik (retd), former Army Chief (1997-2000) and a distinguished leader of the Kargil war pledged to donate his organs during an organ donation awareness camp organized by ROTTO North at PGIMER Chandigarh," the statement read.

Recalling the valour and courage of the Indian soldiers during the Kargil war, General Malik expressed how this gesture of pledging his organs is an extension of his commitment to serve the nation.

"I encourage every citizen to consider organ donation as an act of ultimate kindness and compassion," he said.