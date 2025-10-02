Former Arunachal govt official arrested from Guwahati in cheque bounce case

Itanagar, Oct 2 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh's former director of Town Planning and Municipal Affairs Amoy Morang, who had been on the run for over two years, was arrested on Thursday from Guwahati in a cheque bounce case, police said.

Morang, a resident of Sitpani in Arunachal Pradesh's Namsai district, was convicted by a court under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act on February 22, 2023.

The court had directed him to pay Rs 1.74 crore and an additional Rs 2 lakh towards loss and damages suffered by the complainant, Itanagar's Deputy Superintendent of Police Kengo Dirchi said.

The court had also directed that, in default of payment, Morang was to undergo simple imprisonment for one year, he said.

He failed to comply with the order and has been on the run since then, police said.

Taking serious cognisance of the non-compliance, the court issued a series of non-bailable warrants for his arrest.

On the basis of these warrants, police arrested Morang from Guwahati. PTI CORR SOM