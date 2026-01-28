Former Arunachal minister Takar Marde dies at 64; Guv, CM express condolences

Itanagar, Jan 28 (PTI) Former Arunachal Pradesh minister Takar Marde died at a hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday morning.

He was 64. Marde is survived by three wives, three sons and a daughter.

Born on July 9, 1961 at Aya Marde village in Upper Subansiri district, Marde started his political journey in 1987 as a zilla parishad member.

From 1992 to 1998, he served as anchal samiti member.

He was first elected to the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly from the Dumporijo constituency on a Congress ticket in 1999 and was re-elected from the same seat in 2004.

Marde served the government in various capacities such as Panchayati Raj and Rural Development minister, deputy Speaker and chairman of the state Planning Board.

Governor KT Parnaik, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy CM Chowna Mein led the state in condoling Marde's untimely demise.

In a condolence message, Parnaik said Arunachal Pradesh has lost a compassionate and dedicated social activist who devoted his life for the uplift of the downtrodden and worked selflessly for the welfare of society.

In a social media post, Rijiju wrote, "I am deeply saddened by the untimely and tragic demise of former minister of Arunachal Pradesh Shri Takar Marde. He was a seasoned politician, a man of words and kind hearted. His contributions to the state will be cherished forever." "His death is an irreparable loss to society and family. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and pray for the peace of the departed soul," he added.

Khandu and Mein also expressed shock at the untimely demise of Marde.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Late Shri Takar Marde Ji. A senior leader, former MLA, Deputy Speaker, Minister, and chairman of the State Planning Board, he devoted his life to the service of Arunachal Pradesh and its people. He will always be remembered for his leadership, wisdom, and dedication to public welfare," Khandu said.

In a post on X, Mein wrote, "Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Shri Takar Marde Ji... A steadfast leader who devoted his life to the service for the people of Arunachal Pradesh. He will always be remembered for his contributions to the development of the state and welfare of the people." Offering condolences to the bereaved family and loved ones during this difficult time, Mein prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

Marde's mortal remains will be flown to Dibrugarh in Assam and then transported to Itanagar, where people can pay their last respects.

His body will be taken to his native Dumporijo on Thursday. PTI COR MNB