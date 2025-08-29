Former Arunachal minister Thinghap Taiju dies, leaders pay tributes

Itanagar, Aug 29 (PTI) Former Arunachal Pradesh Minister Thinghap Taiju died at his residence in Changlang district on Friday, family sources said.

Taiju had been unwell for the past two days and was on oxygen support.

He was aged over 70 and is survived by wife, two sons, and a daughter.

Taiju first entered the Assembly by winning the Changlang North constituency seat in 1995 as an independent candidate and later retained it in 1999 on a Congress ticket. In 2009, he returned as a Congress legislator from the same constituency.

He had served as deputy minister of Geology and Mining under the Gegong Apang government, and later as a minister of state for IFCD and education under the Mukut Mithi and Dorjee Khandu governments, respectively.

In September 2022, Taiju formally joined the BJP.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed deep sorrow at Taiju's demise.

"I am deeply saddened by the demise of Former Minister Shri Thinghap Taiju Ji. His dedicated service and contribution to the state will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time. May his soul find eternal peace and light," Khandu said in a post on X.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also conveyed grief over the passing away of the veteran leader.

"Saddened to learn about the demise of former Minister Shri Thinghaap Taiju. He devoted his life to the service of Arunachal Pradesh, leaving an enduring legacy of leadership, dedication, and commitment to the people. His contributions to the state’s growth and welfare will always be remembered," Mein said in a social media post.

He added, "My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and all his well-wishers. May his soul rest in eternal peace." PTI UPL UPL MNB