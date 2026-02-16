Former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah resigns from party ahead of assembly polls

Guwahati/New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) In a major jolt to the Congress ahead of the assembly polls in Assam, the party's former state unit chief Bhupen Kumar Borah has resigned, according to sources.

Sources said Borah has sent his resignation letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. In the letter, he claimed that he was being "ignored" by the party leadership and was not being accorded his due in the state unit.

Borah was the president of the Assam Congress unit from 2021 to 2025, and was replaced by Gaurav Gogoi last year. He has been a two-time legislator in Assam.

Borah told reporters in Guwahati that he sent his resignation to the Congress high command at 8 am, mentioning in detail why he took the step.

''I don't want to say anything more than this. I will invite mediapersons at an appropriate time and give all the details. I don't hide anything and will not take any step in secrecy,'' he said.

Borah said he has not ''resigned from the party due to any particular person or any personal reason''.

''I have served the Congress for 32 years, and I am worried about the future of the party. I have explained in detail about my reasons in the resignation letter sent to the party high command,'' he said.

On joining any other party before the elections, Borah said no party has given him ''any proposal till now''.

Assembly elections are due in Assam in a couple of months.

''There has been no formal proposal from any political party, but it is a fact that I have not taken the decision to resign to bid farewell to politics,'' he said.

Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi ''met me yesterday and we talked about several issues at a personal level'', Borah added. PTI DG SKC MNK DG RBT