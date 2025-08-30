Former attorney general K K Venugopal releases book

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) Former Attorney General K K Venugopal on Saturday released 'Unfiltered and Unapologetic', a book by lawyer and independent legal consultant Shilpa Bhasin Mehra.

Addressing a gathering at the book launch, Venugopal said, "Compassion is something which every single individual, man or woman, boy or girl, will find very useful. And therefore, when they have problems, when they have difficulties in life, they will read this book, and they will be able to get over difficulties in their mind. It will help them in life, whatever the problem." The book reflects on interpersonal communication and relationships, personal growth and self-empowerment, social etiquette and norms, perspectives on life, workplace dynamics, and professionalism, a release said.