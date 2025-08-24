Former Bangladesh police officer apprehended by BSF for illegally entering Indian territory

Kolkata, Aug 24 (PTI) A former Bangladesh Police officer was apprehended by the Border Security Force for illegally entering Indian territory in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, a BSF official said on Sunday.

The former Bangladesh police officer was apprehended at Hakimnagar border outpost by the 143 battalion of BSF when he was trying to cross the border on Saturday, the official said.

He was handed over to West Bengal police and put under arrest, the official said.

The apprehended Bangladeshi was identified as Md Arifuzzaman and the purpose of his visit was being investigated. PTI SUS RG