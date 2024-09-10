Former BARC scientist goes missing from his Mumbai home

Mumbai, Sep 10 (PTI) City police has formed a special team to trace a former scientist of the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) who has gone missing from his Bandra residence, an official said on Tuesday.

A reward of Rs 10,000 has been announced for any information about Vinayak Kolvankar, 76, he said.

Kolvankar, who suffers from dementia, went missing from his house in New MIG Colony on September 5, said inspector Ramesh Khilare of Nirmal Nagar police station.

As per the complaint lodged by his wife Vaishali, he left home to buy flowers but did not return.

CCTV footage showed Kolvankar boarding a train at Bandra station and getting down at Santacruz, roaming in the area, then taking another train back to Bandra. He is last seen exiting the station from the Bandra West side.

''We have formed a ten-member team to trace him and announced a Rs 10,000 reward for information. We are checking hospitals, railway stations and all other possible locations," said inspector Khilare.