Former Bengal Guv Gopal Krishna Gandhi condoles death of Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee

Kolkata, Aug 8 (PTI) Former West Bengal Governor Gopal Krishna Gandhi on Thursday condoled the death of West Bengal's ex-CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee and said the state has lost a jewel of a leader and the nation a statesman of uncommon stature.

80-year-old Bhattacharjee, known for his efforts to bring industry to the state, died on Thursday at his Kolkata home following old age-related ailments.

"The state of West Bengal has lost a jewel of a leader and the nation a statesman of uncommon stature. A commanding presence in life, he will be an inspirational example for the country's politics for all time. I am fortunate in having worked with him for five years in an equation marked by complete frankness and respect," Gandhi said in a statement.

"I grieve with millions and offer my condolences to his remarkable wife Meera Devi and his daughter Suchetana," he said.

The grandson of Mahatma Gandhi served as Governor of Bengal from 2004-2009.

During the tumultuous period of anti-land acquisition in Singur over Tata's car plant from 2006-2008, he played the role of a mediator between the then CPI (M)-led Left Front government under Buddadeb Bhattacharjee and then opposition leader and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee to resolve the impasse.

The deadlock ultimately led to the Tatas exiting Bengal in October 2008.