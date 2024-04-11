Former Bhopal Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya VC held for financial irregularities

Bhopal, Apr 11 (PTI) Former Bhopal Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya vice chancellor Dr Sunil Kumar was arrested on Thursday for alleged involvement in financial irregularities, a Madhya Pradesh police official said.

Dr Sunil Kumar was arrested from Raipur (in neighbouring Chhattisgarh), Bhopal Commissioner of Police Harinaryanachari Mishra told PTI.

On March 3, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Kumar and our others after an inquiry was ordered by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. The FIR was registered on the basis of a letter written by RGPV Registrar Mohan Sen to the Gandhi Nagar police station in Bhopal.

As per the police, the alleged beneficiary of the fraud was one Mayank Kumar and one Dalit Sangh, based in Sohagpur in Narmadapuram district, was also involved.

As per the FIR, the accused were allegedly involved in transferring Rs 19.48 crore to private accounts and fraudulently making four fixed deposits (FDs) of Rs 25 crore each.

The case has been registered under Indian Penal Code sections and Prevention of Corruption Act for cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy, the official said. PTI LAL BNM