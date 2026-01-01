Former Bihar CM Rabri Devi turns 67

Patna, Jan 1 (PTI) Former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi turned 67 on Thursday, with Rashtriya Janata Dal leaders and his well wishers greeting him on the occasion.

Senior party leaders came to her official residence at 10 Circular Road in Patna to convey their best wishes to Rabri Devi, currently the Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Council.

RJD state president Mangani Lal Mandal, national principal general secretary Abdul Bari Siddiqui, national general secretary Binu Yadav, state vice-president Ashok Kumar Singh and others were present on the occasion, a party statement said.

Rabri Devi, the wife or RJD president Lalu Prasad, expressed her gratitude to the leaders and well-wishers and offered sweets to them, it said.

Talking to reporters elsewhere in Patna, Rabri Devi's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav, who floated a new party ahead of the Bihar assembly polls, also extended good wishes for his mother.

"Today is also the birthday of my mother. I celebrated along with her by cutting a cake," he said.

Rabri Devi became the first woman chief minister of the state in July 1997 and served as the CM for three terms. PTI SUK NN