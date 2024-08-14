Former Bihar Congress chief Ram Jatan Sinha returns to party fold

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) Former JD(U) leader and ex-Bihar Congress chief Ram Jatan Sinha returned to the Congress fold on Wednesday and vowed to strengthen the party organisation.

Sinha joined the Congress at the AICC headquarters here in the presence of CWC member and Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain, AICC publicity and media department head Pawan Khera and Bihar Congress chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh.

Sinha, who quit the Congress in 2012, had joined the JD(U) in 2019, but left the party next year reportedly over being denied a poll ticket.

"I will work towards strengthening the organisation in the state," Sinha said after joining the Congress.

Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Hussain said that when leaders were joining the party during the elections, people felt that this was just due to the election environment.

"But many formers MLAs and MPs are coming back in different states. In Bihar, many people are in touch with our party and may join it soon," Hussain said.

Khera said Sinha went away from the Congress due to some reasons in 2012, but said that he could not dissociate with the party in his mind.

"I will try my best to prove myself as per everyone's expectations...I will contribute in strengthening the Congress party with full honesty," Sinha said.

Bihar Congress chief Singh said Sinha's political life started with students' movement and he was also the president of the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee for a long time.

During his tenure, Congress gained a lot of strength, Singh said.

During his tenure, Congress gained a lot of strength, Singh said.

"We hope that under his guidance we will definitely be strengthened in the upcoming assembly elections," he said.