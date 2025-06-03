Former Bihar Congress leader returns to party a year after joining BJP

Patna, Jun 3 (PTI) The Congress in Bihar claimed to have received a shot in the arm on Tuesday with the return of former spokesman Asit Nath Tiwari, who had gravitated to the BJP in the thick of Lok Sabha polls last year.

Tiwari was re-inducted at the state Congress headquarters, Sadaqat Ashram, by the party's Bihar president Rajesh Kumar, a day after the former had announced his resignation from the BJP in a Facebook post that has since gone viral.

Talking to reporters on the occasion, Tiwari said he got disgusted with "insensitivity" of the BJP leadership over the brutal rape and assault on a minor girl in Muzaffarpur district, who succumbed to injuries days later at a hospital in Patna.

Tiwari alleged that "when the girl was battling for life, I called up state BJP president Dilip Jaiswal to put in a word so that she could get immediate medical attention, he taunted me with the remark -- you are not a journalist. There are many such needy people at every government hospital".

"When I vented spleen on my Facebook page, Jaiswal tried to put pressure on me to take the post down. Even a senior leader like (former state president and several-term MP) Sanjay Jaiswal was made to delete a post in which he took a critical view of the manner in which the girl's case was handled," alleged Tiwari.

Neither Dilip Jaiswal nor Sanjay Jaiswal were available for comments on Tiwari's claim.

Tiwari had quit the Congress in April last year, citing "personal reasons". However, a month later, he joined the BJP.

Known for speaking his mind, Tiwari had been critical of the BJP's functioning in Bihar, including its stand that the upcoming assembly polls would be fought under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who heads the JD(U). PTI NAC SOM