Former Bihar MP quits RJD

Patna, Apr 30 (PTI) Former Bihar MP Rama Kishore Singh on Tuesday announced his resignation from the RJD and vowed to work "against" the party of which his wife was a sitting MLA.

Advertisment

Talking to reporters, Singh also dismissed suggestions that he was taking the step since the party denied him a ticket from Vaishali, a seat he had won in 2014 when he contested as an LJP candidate.

"I have quit because the party leadership is narrow-minded (samkirn). It has nothing to do with elections", claimed Singh, whose induction in 2020, ahead of state assembly polls, had fuelled unrest in RJD.

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad's old loyalist Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, who had represented Vaishali five times in a row before losing the seat to Rama Kishore Singh, opposed the latter's induction and, barely a few days ahead of his death, severed his ties with the party, announcing his resignation in an emotional letter penned from his hospital bed.

Advertisment

Rama Kishore Singh, a Rajput, accused the party of bias against his community, raking up "Bhura Bal", a term used to denigrate upper castes in the 1990s, which Lalu Prasad denies having coined.

Notably, the RJD candidate from Vaishali in the current elections is Vijay Kumar Shukla alias "Munna", who, like Singh, is a history-sheeter, but a Bhumihar, another powerful upper caste of Bihar.

Without mentioning by name Tejashwi Yadav, the RJD supremo's heir apparent, Singh said "I thought the party will change for the better under a young leadership. But I have been disappointed".

"I had been opposed to the RJD before joining the party. After consulting my supporters I will make the next move. But I will definitely work for those who are against the RJD", said the former MP, side-stepping a pointed query as to whether he could join the party of Chirag Paswan, whose Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has fielded sitting MP Veena Devi from Vaishali.

He also evaded queries on the prospects of Bina Singh, the RJD MLA from Mahnar, saying "It is for her to decide. I cannot speak on her behalf". PTI NAC RG